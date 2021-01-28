Camelot Portfolios LLC Grows Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.08% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $95,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 67.9% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 77.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

OPI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.37. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.27 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

