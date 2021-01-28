Camelot Portfolios LLC Grows Holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund comprises about 1.3% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 63.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 21.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 47.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HYI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.09. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,889. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

