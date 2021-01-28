Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. State Street Corp increased its position in American International Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,887,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,043,035,000 after buying an additional 207,449 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374,857 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 854,299 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,887,000 after buying an additional 524,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,232,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,001,000 after buying an additional 51,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

AIG traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

