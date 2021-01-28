Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $8.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.40. The company had a trading volume of 29,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,475. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.50. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $174.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.2678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.35.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,953,914.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $642,582.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,580 shares of company stock valued at $30,520,067. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.