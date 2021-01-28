Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $116.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.83.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $101.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,001 shares of company stock worth $1,906,831 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

