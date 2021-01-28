Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. 82,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,288. Camden National has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $553.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.
Camden National Company Profile
Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
