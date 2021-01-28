Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. 82,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,288. Camden National has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $553.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

