Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 39,671 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,671 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 2.1% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $45,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.53.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $229.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.42 billion, a PE ratio of 86.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

