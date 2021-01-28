Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 355 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.5% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $31,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock worth $382,802,351. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.21.

Shares of FB stock opened at $272.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.56 and a 200-day moving average of $267.08. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $775.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.