Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 20,250 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $27,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $741,778.70. Insiders sold a total of 51,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.36.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

