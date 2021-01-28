Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 188 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after acquiring an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after acquiring an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

ITW stock opened at $195.34 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

