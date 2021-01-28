Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $279,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 4,350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 102,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 100,152 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.93.

ATO opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.