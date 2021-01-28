Cambridge Trust Co. Has $14.93 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,395 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $14,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,281 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Atlassian by 60.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,186,000 after purchasing an additional 681,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,859,000 after purchasing an additional 321,134 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,854,000 after purchasing an additional 298,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,660,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,662,000 after purchasing an additional 257,568 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $217.30 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $250.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of -120.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.10.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

