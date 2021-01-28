Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 6,214 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $23,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 18,889.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in The Progressive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 908,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,871,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

