Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 32,455 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,455 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after buying an additional 11,750,072 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $109.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average of $103.44.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.