Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 13,727.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $406.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

