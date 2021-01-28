Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $167.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $441.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

