Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of ASML by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.25.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $524.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $220.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $500.96 and a 200-day moving average of $415.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $573.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

