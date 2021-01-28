Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADPT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,571,000 after buying an additional 713,320 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 235.9% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,825,000 after buying an additional 589,563 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 186.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 884,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,024,000 after buying an additional 575,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,087,000 after buying an additional 538,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 878.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,733,000 after buying an additional 493,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $123,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $996,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,297,357 shares of company stock valued at $227,255,386. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADPT opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

