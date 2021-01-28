Calton & Associates Inc. Has $235,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 236,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,421 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

NYSE:APD opened at $269.98 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

