Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,311,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 630,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 588.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 122,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 33,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $605,346.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,888 shares in the company, valued at $15,455,548.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $449,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $97,020 and have sold 325,010 shares worth $7,166,190. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $25.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.