Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,114 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 154,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $102.02 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $257,408.22. Insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

