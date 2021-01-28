Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.38.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $90.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.78. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

