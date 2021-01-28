Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock Price Down 6%

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $27.13. 2,350,548 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,672,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELY. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after buying an additional 293,995 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

