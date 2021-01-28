Callaway Golf Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

ELY opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 293,995 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $327,000.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

