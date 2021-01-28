Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $146-152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.53 million.Calix also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.16-0.20 EPS.

NYSE CALX traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. 1,221,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,615. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.71 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Calix from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.98.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

