CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.26

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and traded as low as $27.74. CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 855,281 shares.

CAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$622.00 million. Equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

