CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.47-15.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05-6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.16 billion.CACI International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 14.47-15.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.25.

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $6.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.21. 533,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.50 and its 200 day moving average is $227.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 1 year low of $156.15 and a 1 year high of $288.59.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

