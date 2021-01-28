Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.66 and last traded at $37.94. Approximately 2,623,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,881,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 216.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.