Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.66 and last traded at $37.94. Approximately 2,623,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,881,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.
The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 216.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.