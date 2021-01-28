Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Shares Gap Up to $6.78

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.78, but opened at $9.95. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 8,355 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.
The company has a market cap of $110.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 149,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,355,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 141,735 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.
