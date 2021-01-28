Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Shares Gap Up to $6.78

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.78, but opened at $9.95. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 8,355 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a market cap of $110.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $74.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.93 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 149,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,355,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 141,735 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

