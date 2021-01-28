BTC Lite (BTCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $120,038.33

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 40.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One BTC Lite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $120,038.33 and $1.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded 157.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00069160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.00925021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00050406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.27 or 0.04363206 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017969 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

BTC Lite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

