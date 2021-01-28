Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.00-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.00-6.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BC. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Shares of BC stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,237. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.65. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

