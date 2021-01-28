Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.00-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.00-6.40 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BC. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.71.
Shares of BC stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,237. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.65. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.95.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.
