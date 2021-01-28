Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Bruker in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Bruker by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 604,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after acquiring an additional 26,757 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 171,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

