Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Announces Earnings Results

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $12.55. 9,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $992.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $34,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.