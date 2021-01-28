Brokers Set Expectations for Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of OPHLF stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $31.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.