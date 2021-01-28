Brokers Set Expectations for Northern Trust Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Northern Trust in a report released on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

NTRS stock opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.12. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 590.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after buying an additional 545,917 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after buying an additional 203,746 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 190,810 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,297,000 after buying an additional 179,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 821.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 162,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 145,036 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.