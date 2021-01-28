Brokers Set Expectations for EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.79 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $77.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. FMR LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 83.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,478 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $61,894,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $37,863,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 829.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after buying an additional 990,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $33,613,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

