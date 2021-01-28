Brokers Set Expectations for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $93.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,323,000 after acquiring an additional 48,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.