Brokers Set Expectations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%.

AUPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

AUPH stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

