Brokers Offer Predictions for Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million.

BSM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NYSE:BSM opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 20.8% in the third quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 88,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $857,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

