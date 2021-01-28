Brokers Offer Predictions for Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AIMC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $147,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,174.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,233 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,280. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

