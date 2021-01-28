Brokers Issue Forecasts for Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HTLF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,524 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.24. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

