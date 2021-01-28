Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$727.00 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CSFB set a C$37.50 price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.38.

CU opened at C$31.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.75. Canadian Utilities Limited has a twelve month low of C$25.25 and a twelve month high of C$42.97. The firm has a market cap of C$8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

