Brokerages Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Target Price at $213.93

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Havens Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 87.0% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $205.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.