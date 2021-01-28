Brokerages Set Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Price Target at $21.50

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

HCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of HCC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,523. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.01 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.