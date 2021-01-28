Brokerages Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT at $37.30

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. 2,708,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,459. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 136.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

