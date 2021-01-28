Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) PT at GBX 176.31

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 176.31 ($2.30).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 124.92 ($1.63) on Monday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 157.86 ($2.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

