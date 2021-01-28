Brokerages Set Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) Target Price at GBX 138.86

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 138.86 ($1.81).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:VMUK traded down GBX 2.05 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 128.45 ($1.68). 1,254,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,346. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 194.25 ($2.54). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.40.

In other Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) news, insider Darren Pope acquired 11,785 shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £14,966.95 ($19,554.42). Also, insider David Duffy sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61), for a total transaction of £16,081.02 ($21,009.96).

Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.