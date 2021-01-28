Brokerages Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer cut Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,747,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the third quarter valued at $6,842,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,325,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 636,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 163,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.15. 1,018,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,440. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. Vericel has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,015,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

