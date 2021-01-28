Brokerages Set The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) PT at $33.75

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

RMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The RMR Group stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $37.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.12 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

