Brokerages Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target at $102.50

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

In related news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,266,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,587,000 after purchasing an additional 202,939 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after acquiring an additional 113,703 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,764,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,411,000 after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,018,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 105,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,536. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

