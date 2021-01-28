Brokerages Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target at $102.50

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.50.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st.
In related news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,536. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
